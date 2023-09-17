Bizarre Website Cleanses Your Online Presence After Death: The Company That Wipes Away Your Unsavory Internet Footprints

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Whether it’s a blatant search for answers to a pub quiz or a look at X-rated content, many of us have Googled things we’re not proud of.

But one company is on a mission to rid us of these worries once and for all, with a tool that deletes your browsing history after you die.

Norway-based Opera GX claims its new feature swaps questionable activities with a series of more virtuous quests to wipe the slate clean after death.

‘How to build a birdhouse’ and ‘local volunteer opportunities’ are among countless more sanitized URLs you can select to replace your real online past.

“In life there are no saves, no respawns, no checkpoints; anything can happen,” said product manager Maciej Kocemba.

Norway-based Opera GX clears its dubious browsing history beyond death

‘When that happens, what will you be remembered for? The Lara Croft body pillow you bought online?

‘With “Fake My History,” we’re wiping the slate clean and replacing your outrageous digital antics with a totally fake version of your browsing past.’

Opera GX is a web browser aimed primarily at gamers, with Discord and Twitch set up in its sidebar.

The search tool can be installed on both Windows and Apple computers, and users can choose to “Fake my history.”

This afterlife feature starts after 14 consecutive days of inactivity in the browser, and searches are then replaced with a fake list.

Manufactured searches are carefully selected from a set of predefined URLs and often relate to charity work and “responsible” living.

While the list of URLs is quite extensive, some can be reused if your search history is exceptionally long.

Opera GX claims this increases its realism, as users typically visit their favorite websites more than once.

A spokesperson told MailOnline: “Fake My History is an opt-in feature as we don’t want to forcibly delete the history of a person who has just taken a two-week break.”

‘Once you accept, the feature will clear your history and replace it with a rosy one after two weeks of inactivity.

“If you’re a little impatient, you can click “Pretend I’m Already Dead,” which will immediately replace your browser history with a new, selected one.”

Ironically though, the feature comes at a time when more than a third of Brits have admitted to snooping on their partners’ devices.

Online privacy is also at the center of the debate amid continued reports of cybercrimes and scams.

However, it is important to note that Fake My History emphasizes that its tool cannot be used to hide crimes.

‘We have to make a distinction between browsing history and search history. Fake My History replaces your browsing, not your search history,” the spokesperson continued.

‘Browsing history is a list of the websites you actually visit through your browser.

‘This information is saved locally on your device while you browse and remains there until you decide to delete it.

A small square offers you the opportunity to “pretend I’m already dead”, if you want to appear virtuous before you die.

This afterlife feature starts after 14 consecutive days of inactivity in the browser, and searches are then replaced with a fake list.

‘Some users delete it regularly, others never, and others delete it every time they close the browser. In fact, periodically clearing your browsing history is a recommended privacy and security practice for all browsers.’

Jake Moore, cybersecurity expert at ESET, also told MailOnline that it’s crucial to think about your own online footprint.

‘Any feature that helps protect privacy in any way is a step in the right direction. “People should always consider their online footprint,” he said.

“However, deleting data is not as forensically sound as not having the information written down in the first place, since deleted data is not quickly overwritten and remains on the hard drive in a slightly different form.”

To try Fake My History, you’ll first need to install Opera GX and get it up and running.

You should then click on the clock symbol in the left column, which will take you to the “History” page.

Here, ‘Redeem My Soul’ can be selected, giving you the ability to ‘Turn On’ Fake My History.

A small box will also say “Pretend I’m Already Dead,” if you want to appear holier than thou before kicking the bucket.

Once enabled, fabricated URLs will appear and replace any previously dirty searches.

“We reiterate that this feature is definitely a little Easter egg for our users, a little joke about how varied and diverse our online activity is today, but also what the time we spend online says about us,” he added. the spokesperson.