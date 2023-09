NNA – Sidon – Gunfire was heard a while ago on the upper street of Ain al-Hilweh camp in the Tira-Safsaf area, constituting anbsp;limited violation of the effects of the commitment of the conflicting parties, namely the Fatah movement and the Islamists, to the ceasefire resolution announced at the endeavors of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri since 6:00 p.m. last Thursday and which is still holding till today.

==========R.Sh.