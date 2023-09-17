Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Sleiman: For coordinating between neighboring countries affected by Syrian displacement to form an alliance to pressure international community

    NNA – Former Presidentnbsp;Michel Sleiman said in a statement on Saturday: ldquo;Cyprus raises its voice to the European Union and the United Nations to warn of the problem of displaced Syrians and the collapse of Lebanon! There must be coordination between neighboring countries affected by the Syrian displacement, in order to form an alliance to pressure the international community to find a solution to this issue, and discuss procedures and measures that should be adopted within each country and with the aforementioned international bodies.rdquo;

