Sun. Sep 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Libyan Red Crescent denies the death toll of 11,300 reported by the United Nations in the Derna floods

    By

    Sep 17, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – A spokesman for the Libyan Red Crescent denied on Sunday that the death toll from the floods that struck the city of Derna in the east of the country had reached 11,300 people, according to what the United Nations announced on Saturday, citing the association.

    Spokesman Tawfiq Shukri told quot;Agence France-Pressequot;: quot;We are honestly surprised that our name has been included in such statistics even though we did not announce these numbers,quot; considering that it quot;confuses the situation, especially the families of missing people.quot;

    The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had reported that the toll from the floods had risen to 11,300 dead and 10,100 missing and attributed these numbers to the Libyan Red Crescent.

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup: Fiji scores historic win over Australia

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

    Sep 17, 2023
    News

    Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

    Sep 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy