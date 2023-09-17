Libyan Red Crescent denies the death toll of 11,300 reported by the United Nations in the Derna floods

NNA – A spokesman for the Libyan Red Crescent denied on Sunday that the death toll from the floods that struck the city of Derna in the east of the country had reached 11,300 people, according to what the United Nations announced on Saturday, citing the association.

Spokesman Tawfiq Shukri told quot;Agence France-Pressequot;: quot;We are honestly surprised that our name has been included in such statistics even though we did not announce these numbers,quot; considering that it quot;confuses the situation, especially the families of missing people.quot;

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had reported that the toll from the floods had risen to 11,300 dead and 10,100 missing and attributed these numbers to the Libyan Red Crescent.

