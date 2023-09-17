Horrible moment NYC restaurant patrons spot RAT in window next to ‘A’ grade health inspection sign

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A New York restaurant patron was left disgusted after spotting a rat in an establishment’s window, ironically sitting next to an “A” health inspection sign.

The large rodent was spotted scurrying around inside Dixon Place on Saturday evening, sitting next to droppings in front of the prominent health sign.

The theater, located on Chrystie Street in downtown Manhattan, received an “A” rating for sanitation by the Department of Health.

In addition to a performance space, the building has a fully equipped bar.

In the horrifying clip, a woman tapped the glass to see if the rat moved, as its long brown tail was on full display on the wooden rim.

The animal then quickly jumped behind the sanitary sign, before sticking its head out the other side to see the women in the street head-on.

In the horrifying clip, a woman tapped the glass to see if the rat moved, while its long brown tail was in full view on the wooden rim.

Visibly frightened or shocked at having been caught, the rat then jumps from the ledge onto the floor inside the theater, rustling a potted plant as it descends.

The animal then quickly jumped behind the sanitary sign, before sticking its head out on the other side to see the women in the street head on.

Visibly frightened or shocked at having been caught, the rat then jumps from the ledge onto the floor inside the theater, rustling a potted plant as it descends.

Dixon Place’s most recent violation was in May 2019, when the department found that “food contact surfaces were not properly washed, rinsed and disinfected after each use and after any activity during which contamination could have happened.”

The theater also experienced three other violations before that – one in 2018 and two in 2017.

Dixon Place is a non-profit venue with a full liquor license – and its lounge is open on show nights.

It’s described as a “comfortable custom-designed living room with reclaimed wood paneling on the walls, custom stained glass artwork by Joseph Cavalieri, antique Persian rugs, and a custom-designed bar by Michael Howett.”

The theater serves cocktails for $13 that art lovers can bring to the crowd while watching shows.

The Dixon Theater and the New York City Health Department have been contacted by DailyMail.com.

Pictured: Dixon Place, with its ‘A’ grade sign clearly visible outside the window

After watching the distressing clip, many people joked about the rat seen in the window.

One person wrote: “It’s the inspector,” while another replied: “It’s the boss!”

A third person joked: “He’s just the ratatouille guy, he’s cool.”

While another chimed in: “A” means “A very bad grade”.

“He works hard to keep the place clean!” said another social media user, while others joked that it was like any other place in New York due to the quantity excessive number of rats in the wild.

One person added: “If it’s an AI, I don’t want to know what the others look like.”

According to the Ministry of Health, all Category “A” establishments must seal all cracks, crevices and holes in walls, cabinets and doors to prevent rodents, cockroaches and flies from entering.

They are asked to install rodent-proof door sweeps on exterior doors and store food and trash in pest-proof containers.

Establishments seeking an A rating must “have grease, oil and food particles on all surfaces and equipment, including the floor below, and have a contract with a licensed pest control professional to work in restaurants.”