NNA – Russian defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone in Voronezh Province, southwestern Russia, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement: ldquo;At approximately 09:40 Moscow time on Sunday morning, the Kiev regimersquo;s attempt to carry out a terrorist act with a drone targeting the territory of Russia was thwarted, and it was shot down in the Voronezh region.rdquo;

This morning, Russian defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone near the city of Domodedovo, south of Moscow.

