Trump Hits DeSantis Over ‘Terrible’ Abortion Ban in Florida

NBC

Donald Trump has refused to give a straight answer on whether he supports a federal abortion ban, but that hasn’t stopped him from attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on his restrictive six-week ban.

Trump spoke to Kristen Welker for her debut as moderator of Meet the Press, where she asked him if he would sign a 15-week abortion ban if it came to his desk. The former president has previously been noncommittal on the issue, a trend that was apparent yet again during the exchange, though he maintained he didn’t believe abortions should be allowed later into a pregnancy—and falsely claimed that Democrats want to be able “kill the baby after birth.”

“I would sit down with both sides and I’d negotiate something, and we’ll end up with peace on that issue for the first time in 52 years. I’m not going to say I would or I wouldn’t,” Trump said. “I mean, ‘DeSanctus’ is willing to sign a five-week and six-week ban.”

