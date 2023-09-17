Al-Murr warns against involving the military in politics, presidency

NNA – In an issued statement on Sunday, former Minister of Interior and Defense Elias al-Murr said that quot;the financial and economic sector, on the one hand, and the military and security institutions, on the other hand, have always been, ever since Lebanonrsquo;s inception, the basic pillars of stability and prosperity.quot;

In wake of the harm done to the financial sector at this stage, al-Murr cautioned against involving the militarynbsp;and security sector in politics and the presidential dossier, as it remains the sole sector in the country that hasnbsp;been spared thus far from the collapse.

quot;Beware of harming it and throwing it into the furnace of internal and external conflicts and the calculations of politics and the presidency,quot; warned al-Murr.

