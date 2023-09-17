Trump says “it was my decision” to try to overturn the 2020 election and insists he did not act based on advice from a lawyer.

Donald Trump took ownership of his actions after the 2020 election



“It was my decision. But I listened to some people,” he said in an interview Sunday.

The former president also said he isn’t losing sleep over the thought of going to prison, saying, “I don’t even think about it.”

Donald Trump said it was his call to take action to try to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election, in an explosive new claim in which the ex-president takes responsibility for his actions.

This stunning new admission reveals that Trump did not act on the advice of lawyers, which could impact multiple lawsuits filed against him over his efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump offered some of his most detailed reactions to what happened on and after January 6, 2021 during an interview with NBC News where he told new Meet the Press host Kristen Welker that he was the one leading the effort to overturn his re-election loss.

“We have a lot of people, and that’s my choice,” Trump said in the pre-recorded interview that aired Sunday morning.

He later added: “It was my decision. But I listened to some people.

In fact, Trump said administration officials and campaign lawyers told him he lost the election and needed to accept it, but he ignored their input, saying he “doesn’t did not respect them.

When Welker reminded the ex-president that he had hired some of these people for their advice, he said he did not know they were “Republicans in name only” when he hired them .

“They turn out to be RINOs, or they turn out to be less good, in many cases I didn’t respect them,” he said. “But I respected others. I respected many others who said the election was rigged.

RINO became one of Trump’s biggest attacks on his Republican critics. He says those he hired who turned out to be RINOs are defectors.

Trump is running to reclaim his place in the Oval Office after failing to win a second straight term after losing to Biden in 2020. The ex-president is polling well beyond the rest of the GOP presidential field.

Welker insisted at one point: “Are you admitting that you didn’t win?

“I don’t recognize it,” Trump said. ‘No. I say I won the election.

Trump faces a series of legal battles and has been indicted four times this year. Two cases involve his attempts to overturn the 2020 election while a third relates to his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Trump spoke with NBC News host Kristen Welker for a wide-ranging interview that aired on Meet the Press Sunday morning.

But he said his legal problems don’t worry him about ending up behind bars.

“I don’t even think about it,” the four-times-indicted former president said when Welker asked him if he stays up at night thinking about going to prison.

“I’m built a little differently, I guess, because people have come up to me and said, ‘How do you do it, sir?’ How do you do?’ I don’t even think about it,” he said.

“When you say: am I losing sleep? I’m sleeping,” Trump said later in the interview, “I’m sleeping. Because I really feel that in the end we are going to win.