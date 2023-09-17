Gemayel in a meeting with heads of Kataeb branches in Metn region: To form a broad front from all regions, groups and sects in rejection of hegemony

NNA ndash; Kataeb Party Chief, Sami Gemayel, considered that ldquo;coexistence with illegal weapons is not possible,quot; and that quot;its impossibility has been proven over the years; hence the need for putting an end to this reality and dealing with it in unconventional ways.rdquo;

He added, ldquo;This requires concerted efforts and a unified decision to stop the process of submission and form a broad opposition front from all regions, groups and sects that reject hegemony.rdquo;

Gemayelrsquo;s words came during a meeting with the partyrsquo;s heads of branches in the northern Metn region held in Bikfaya on Sunday, where the partyrsquo;s positions were explained and some administrative matters were discussed.

The Kataeb leader pointed out that, quot;Since 2005, there have been attempts to extend a hand and run the country#39;s affairs despite the assassinations and difficulties we faced, but Hezbollah continued the series of coups and seizing control of the state, preventing reform and accountability and providing protection for the corrupt and criminals.quot;

==========R.Sh.

