US-Chinese talks in Malta

NNA – White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday and Sunday in Malta, in light of a tense atmosphere between the two major powers, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

quot;The two sides held frank, substantive, and constructive discussions,quot; the White House said in a statement.

For its part, Beijing reported that quot;Wang Yi stressed that the Taiwan issue is the first red line that should not be crossed in Sino-American relations.quot;

The dialogue between the United States and China has resumed in recent months through successive visits by American officials to Beijing, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Tensions escalated between Beijing and Washington in February due to the flying of Chinese balloons in American airspace, which the United States considered an espionage attempt.

nbsp;

=============