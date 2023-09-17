BREAKING: Gunman Protests Outside President Biden’s Delaware Home

A man with a gun was seen protesting near President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday.

An armed man was seen protesting near President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday.

The man, dressed in a yellow and orange safety vest, carried a sign reading on one side: “The Bidens are criminals, 20 shell companies?!” Where is the laptop? 10% for the big one.

The other side of his sign read: “Joe has aliases?!” Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware, J. R. N. Ware.

The protester walked alongside the group of journalists assigned to cover the president and marched down the road toward the president’s home, followed by a Secret Service vehicle.

Delaware is an open carry state.

A lone man carrying a gun in his side holster protested on the street where President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence is located.

The president arrived in Wilmington Friday evening and will make a brief stop at the White House Sunday afternoon before heading to New York for a series of fundraisers and to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

Biden kept a low profile over the weekend, only coming out to attend Mass Saturday at his usual church, St. Joseph on the Brandywine.

The president has yet to officially comment on his son Hunter’s indictment.

Hunter Biden faces three federal charges, carrying up to 25 years in prison, related to his purchase of a gun – allegedly lying on the gun purchase form while he was a drug addict.

As Biden left church services Saturday, he ignored a reporter who shouted, “Mr. President, will you pardon your son?”