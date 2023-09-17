Dannii Minogue labels Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ who ‘wouldn’t take no for an answer’ in resurfaced interview

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Australian popstar Dannii Minogue called disgraced comedian Russell Brand a “vile predator” who “wouldn’t take no for an answer” almost 20 years before an explosive expose claimed he assaulted multiple women throughout of his life.

Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and psychological abuse by four women at the height of his fame, following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Four women told news organizations that Brand assaulted, abused and controlled them individually at different points in his career, allegations that Brand denied.

But almost 20 years before these allegations were made public, Dannii Minogue appeared to say similar things about the comedian.

She said the mirror in 2006, during the Michele Watches Summer Party: “He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don’t think he’s recovered from his sex addiction, that’s for sure.

Russell Brand (pictured in 2006 at the Shockwaves NME Awards) was accused of rape, sexual assault and psychological abuse by four women at the height of his fame.

Dannii Minogue (pictured in 2006 at the Michele Watches Summer Party) said at the time: “He’s completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator.”

“He wouldn’t take no for an answer. (…) He always goes too far. Never far enough to slap his face, but usually too far.

“He’s obviously very intelligent, but he wears more makeup than me. Normally, I like guys who wear eyeliner. It can be very sexy, but not on Russell. Absolutely not, ever, it’s not is just not my type.

“I was told he was fired from MTV in the past for wearing an Osama bin Laden costume to work the day after 9/11.

“I couldn’t believe I agreed to be interviewed by someone who would do something like that, it really pissed me off. And then throughout the interview he kept saying making shocking remarks that I can’t even repeat. Just saying those words would make me blush.

Woman claims Brand raped her against the wall of her Los Angeles home.

Nadia alleged that Brand sexually assaulted her against the wall of his Los Angeles home (pictured, a trailer for Channel 4’s Dispatches investigation)

Among the allegations, which Brand denies, was the alleged rape of a woman (pictured is an image from the trailer for Channel 4’s Dispatches, which will be broadcast later this evening).

Russell Brand took to his YouTube channel to “absolutely deny” what he called “serious allegations” ahead of a mysterious Channel 4 Dispatches investigation.

Brand (pictured in 2008) said that during his “promiscuous period, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual” and that he was “always transparent about it.”

A second woman alleges that Brand assaulted her when he was 31 and she was 16 and still in school. It is claimed the actor called her “the child” during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship that lasted around three months.

A third woman alleged that the comedian sexually assaulted her while she was working with him in Los Angeles and that he threatened legal action if she told anyone.

While the fourth claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Brand who, according to her, was physically and emotionally violent towards her.

Sharing his 2 minute 45 second monologue with his 11 million followers on that he had had “during his period of promiscuity” were “consensual”.

He accused news organizations of coordinating an attack on him, telling his supporters: “Is there another agenda at play?” Particularly when we have already seen coordinated media attacks, like that of Joe Rogan, when he dared to take a drug that the mainstream media did not approve of, and we have seen a series of headlines from the world’s media whole using the same language. .’

His video attracted support from tech billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X – formerly known as Twitter, and self-proclaimed misogynistic social media star Andrew Tate.

Tate – who was recently granted his freedom after months of house arrest amid an investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the kickboxer and his younger brother, took to X by posting a cartoon meme depicting a knight preparing for battle, subtitled: “On my way to fight”. crazy slut allegations.”

Laura Brand, who is expecting their third child, has not commented publicly or shared anything on social media since her husband made the video. Pictured: The couple together in July

Russell Brand and his wife Laura are seen on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Next to the image, he captioned it “Welcome to the Russell Brand club.”

Tate, who is currently facing charges of rape and human trafficking — which he has denied — responded in a separate tweet to Brand’s video calling it a “Matrix attack.”

Brand also appeared to gain the support of tech mogul Musk, who seemed to sympathize with him. ‘Of course. They don’t like competition,” he responded to the comedian’s video on X.

Later, Brand’s sister-in-law Kirsty Gallacher appeared to show her support for the controversial celebrity.

The Smooth Radio presenter, 47, who is the older sister of Brand’s wife Laura, shared the comedian’s two-minute video on Instagram with a big red love heart.

Brand married his wife, who is currently pregnant with their third child, in 2017. Ms. Brand has not commented publicly or shared anything on social media since her husband made the video. She has since appeared to delete her Instagram account.

Last night, Brand performed at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London, for his new show, Russell Brand: Bipolarisation.

The sold-out event took place between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

MailOnline understands that the show’s sold-out performance on Tuesday, at London’s Theater Royal Windsor, is also set to go ahead.

Gigs in Plymouth on Friday and Wolverhampton on September 28 are also still listed.

On the tour’s website, it says the show is about “rules and breaking the rules,” “democracy and freedom.”

As of June 1, 2023, talent agency Tavistock Wood still represented Russell Brand on its website.

Today, however, the comedian is nowhere to be found on the website. Last night he denied the ‘criminal allegations’ in an online video

He adds: “We draw conclusions from mass confusion by polling the public live. »

“Stay free” is a phrase Brand frequently uses to end his videos on his channel.

But hours before he took the stage, Brand was apparently removed from his agency’s websites.

Following his denial of the allegations against him and ahead of tonight’s Channel 4 documentary, Brand’s PR company MBC PR and talent agent Tavistock Wood are no longer advertising him as a client on their websites.

However, it is understood that MBC PR still represents him.