At Least 6 Shot In Downtown Denver Saturday Night

Late on Saturday night, four people were rushed to hospitals following a shooting incident near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Market Street, according to a statement released on social media by the Denver Police Department.

In a subsequent development, a fifth victim was discovered on Sunday morning. All five victims are expected to recover from their injuries. The Denver Police Department says no arrests have been made, and investigators are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding this shooting. No suspect description has been made public.

Jay Casillas, a spokesperson for the DPD, stated, “We are still in the early stages of the investigation and investigators are still working to gather more info about what occurred and why. We ask anyone with info regarding this incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.”

In a separate incident that occurred an hour prior near 20th and California, the Denver Police Department responded to a case involving a juvenile male who was shot. He is also expected to recover from his injuries. Casillas emphasized that there appears to be no connection between this incident and the shooting at 19th and Market.

At this time, no suspect information has been released for the 20th and California incident.

