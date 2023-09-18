Helen Flanagan shows off her slim physique in a figure-hugging black jumpsuit as she pushes a Fendi stroller during an outing with her son in Cheshire

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Helen Flanagan showed off her stunning physique in a black jumpsuit as she went for coffee with her son in Cheshire on Sunday.

The former Coronation Street star, 33, showed off her toned frame in the skin-tight zip-up swimsuit as she enjoyed a walk with her son Charlie, two.

The actress kept it comfy during her walk in a pair of black sneakers and accessorized with a black shoulder bag.

Helen wore her platinum locks down and wore stylish vintage sunglasses on top of her blow-dried hair.

Rocking a pair of chunky gold earrings, the mother-of-three looked cheerful as she pushed a Fendi stroller.

She was captured having a cup of coffee before heading to children’s clothing store JoJo Maman Bebe for a retail therapy session.

Earlier this week Helen put on a busty show, showing off her toned figure in a beige unitard as she jetted off to Manchester.

The star took to Instagram to show off her glamorous look after getting dressed up to go shopping.

After dropping her three children off to school, Helen put on some makeup and blow-dried herself for the outing with bouncy hair.

The mum-of-three, who shares Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and Charlie with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair, stunned in her transitional outfit.

Although she showed off her toned legs in the short swimsuit, Helen slowly changed into her fall wardrobe as she slipped on a pair of Ugg shoes.

Helen, who showed off her ample cleavage, told fans she was so excited to shoot some Instagram content for fall.

She said: ‘I’m just going to Manchester, I’m going to do some autumn content.

‘I did nice fresh make-up and blow-dried. I’m wearing this unitard from Couture Club, I copied my friend Cally because she had it in black and it looked great in it.

‘So I copied her, I got it in the beige color, which I still think is very nice for autumn.

“I’m going to do some content with Charlie. I’m actually really excited about my fall wardrobe.”

The outing comes after she recently took a swipe at her ex-fiancé Scott last week.

On TikTok, the star took a dig at her ex-footballer, 34, with a video suggesting he was seeing other women.

The ‘POV – When Your Babies Are About To Go To Their Dad’ clip saw the actress film herself lip-syncing to an audio clip from the film Norbit as she said: ‘Little Miss Skinny B***h will be there are?’

The video then cut to her youngest child Charlie, two, who she shares with Scott, as the audio continued: “Oh, you mean Miss Ling Ling?”

Helen then said, “Oh, you know damn well, I’m not talking about Miss Ling Ling. I’m talking about Miss Thing Thing from that picnic.”

Helen and Scott split last July after 13 years together and the star has made it clear they will not rekindle their romance.

The pair also share daughters Matilda, seven, and Delilah, five, and it seems the sketch was just a bit of fun as the Coronation Street star added ‘Just jokes’.

Fans raved about Helen’s video as they laughed along to the star’s in the comments.

One fan wrote: ‘Seen two TikToks from Helen Flanagan and both are about her ex’, while another sympathized: ‘we’ve all been there’.

Referring back to her Coronation Street days, another wrote: ‘This is definitely Rosie vibes. she had no filter!’