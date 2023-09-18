Stein of the time! Millions of people travel to Munich to consume as much beer and bratwurst as possible during the 213th annual Oktoberfest.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The world’s largest folk festival returned for the 213th time and once again attracted millions of people from all over the world to Munich, Germany.

Around six million people visit this multi-week festival each year, a number that has only increased since its inception in 1810, to sample the best sausages and beers Munich has to offer.

Guests wear their finest Bavarian clothing, with the men often seen in lederhosen, while the ladies wear “dirndls”, a traditional dress consisting of a low-cut bodice, blouse and high-waisted skirt.

The very first Oktoberfest began with the celebration of the wedding of Prince Regent Ludwig of Bavaria, future King Ludwig I, and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1810.

The wedding festivities, which took place almost exactly 213 years ago to the day, saw Bavarian citizens celebrate with a huge horse race.

People in the area loved the race so much that they decided to hold another one every year thereafter, with the festival evolving to include rides and fairground attractions in future years.

Oktoberfest, the 188th edition, runs until October 3 and typically attracts around six million visitors each year. The event was ignored in 2020 and 2021 as authorities grappled with Covid-19, but returned in 2022.

A liter mug of beer this year costs between 12.60 euros and 14.90 euros (£10.86 to £12.84), an increase of around 6 per cent on last year.

Tracy Dash (left) and Dean Deville (right) pictured celebrating today at the Braurosl tent in Munich

Revelers dressed in lederhosen enjoy mugs of beer on the second day of Oktoberfest

Disguised people take part in the Oktoberfest 2023 traditional costume parade

Two women dressed in traditional “dirndls”, a traditional dress consisting of a low-cut bodice, blouse and high-waisted skirt

Women dressed in “dirndls,” a traditional dress consisting of a low-cut bodice, blouse and high-waisted skirt, wave to the crowd during the parade

Revelers dressed in traditional lederhosen and dirndls descend on Munich for the 188th Oktoberfest

Members of a traditional costume group play in a brass band during the Carabinieri parade

Members of a traditional costume group walk down the street during the costume parade earlier in the day.

A girl in traditional costume takes part in the rifle parade on the second day of Munich Oktoberfest 2023

A young woman performing the so-called “Muenchner Kindl”, meaning “child of Munich”, rides a horse during the rifle parade

A waiter in the Hofbraeu tent balances a dozen liter mugs of beer as he carries them to a table.

Party-goers enjoy the sunny and warm weather on the opening day of the festival

A 1 liter mug of beer this year costs between 12.60 euros and 14.90 euros (£10.86 to £12.84)

Children sit in a handcart during the costume parade at Oktoberfest 2023

Hundreds enjoy beers and food on second day of festival

People in traditional costume take part in a parade while others participate in the maypole dance.

Partygoers drink beer from traditional beer mugs inside the Hofbraeu tent

The waitresses and waiters of the “Schottenhamel” beer tent show their beer mugs in the sun

A young woman in traditional costume is joined by a marching band during the Carabinieri parade earlier in the day.

A man dressed in armor salutes the crowd during the Carabinieri parade

Bavarian musicians sit in a subway on their way to a parade of traditional costumes and riflemen

Lederhosen-clad partygoers are pictured taking a quick rest before continuing to drink beer.

Revelers drink beer from traditional beer mugs inside the Hofbraeu tent on the opening day of Munich Oktoberfest 2023