Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Ambush

An unidentified suspect ambushed and fatally shot a Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy while he was on duty in his patrol car. Authorities suspect that the deputy was deliberately targeted solely because he was in uniform.

The deputy, identified as 30-year-old Ryan Clinkunbroomer, was discovered unconscious in his patrol car around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff Robert Luna conveyed the news during a late-night press conference. A concerned bystander called 911, and Clinkunbroomer was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.

Video surveillance of the shooting that killed the deputy. https://t.co/zzxmOPodtN pic.twitter.com/jkYzbcLgHu

— ScannerAntelopeValley (@ImIntoFires) September 17, 2023

Sheriff Luna said no theories regarding the suspect’s motive have been ruled out, but it appears that the deputy was singled out because he was a law enforcement officer.

Clinkunbroomer had just completed his duty at the Palmdale station, and his patrol car was found not far from there, at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q. Investigators are searching for any potential video footage of the attack and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Clinkunbroomer, a third-generation deputy, had been serving as a field training officer for the past year and a half.

Clinkunbroomer had recently become engaged just four days before his death. In addition to his fiancée, he leaves behind grieving parents and grandparents, leaving the community in mourning.

