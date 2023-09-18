1 Burglar Killed, Another Injured, After Armed Resident Opens Fire On Intruders In Florida

An investigation is underway by West Melbourne, Florida police following a deadly shooting that occurred during an attempted burglary inside an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The West Melbourne Police Department received a call about a shooting inside an apartment at the Reserves of Melbourne on Doherty Drive. Upon arrival, officers were informed that several individuals, potentially armed, had forcibly entered the apartment. The resident of the apartment, armed with their own firearm, fired multiple shots, striking two of the intruders.

One of the intruders was rushed to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where they were subsequently pronounced dead. The second individual who sustained gunshot wounds was also transported to the hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. At this time, no charges have been filed.

