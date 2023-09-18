Fox News Asks ‘Annoying’ Vivek Ramaswamy Why He’s Still Running

Fox News

Vivek Ramaswamy’s star has risen since the first GOP presidential debate last month—all to land him squarely in third place in a recent Fox News poll. The puzzling candidacy prompted the network itself to question Ramaswamy’s purpose in the Republican primary, particularly when Donald Trump still holds a commanding lead.

“President Trump has widened his commanding lead, I mean, at 60 percent,” Fox News Sunday moderator Shannon Bream said. “Now, many analysts say everybody else is just sort of playing for second place. You said you would not accept the vice presidential spot, so what’s the point of your campaign now?”

Ramaswamy deflected, pointing to his desire to expand upon Trump’s “America First” agenda and achieve national unity. However, how Ramaswamy has communicated those goals has rankled some people, Bream noted.

