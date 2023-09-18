Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Comedian London Hughes Was Warned Not to Sleep With Russell Brand

    Comedian London Hughes Was Warned Not to Sleep With Russell Brand

    British stand-up comedian London Hughes spoke out against Russell Brand on Sunday following the premiere of a Channel 4 documentary that outlined several sexual assault and rape allegations against the popular actor and comedian. And with her comments, she made it clear that his alleged predation had long been an open secret.

    “I was newly signed with Russell’s agent at the height of his career, I was a HUGE fan of the man… So excited to meet him! But my first day at the agency i was told unprovoked that I shouldn’t sleep with him under any circumstances, as he likes to pursue women, have sex with them,” the 34-year-old comic tweeted. “But as soon as he had sex with them, they’d made him feel sick and he didn’t want to be around them anymore, so he would have them fired, or dropped from the agency… it had happened several times in the past. I was 22 at the time, did what I was told and completely avoided him.”

    Hughes went on to say of Brand, “This is not some cheeky misunderstood man. I am not shocked by the documentary at all, I believe everything those brave women said.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

