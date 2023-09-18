Footage shows distressed bull with its horns on fire being led down the street in Spain as PETA denounces ‘atrocious tradition that must be banned’

<!–

Horrific images showing a distressed bull with its horns on fire in Spain have sparked calls for the “atrocious” tradition of bullfighting to be banned.

Shared by the nonprofit People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the clip shows a white bull appearing agitated as locals drag it down a Valencia street. It appears to have wood attached to its horns, which is set on fire.

The big beast then presses its horns against a tree, as if to stop being manipulated by the bullfighters.

A man then grabs its tail and pulls hard on it, forcing the bull to unhook its horns.

Residents continue to drag and push the now defeated animal into the street in front of hundreds of people.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PETA said: “Look how terrified this bull is. This atrocious tradition is unjustifiable violence that must be banned.

A second message from the Spanish charity Party Animalist with the Environment (PACMA) also denounces the tradition, which has sparked increasing controversy and protests in recent years, with demonstrators arguing that it is a brutal and anachronistic event.

The message read: “National shame. This bull was in a state of shock during the popular festival of Puzol, in Valencia, on September 7.

“He left the stands upset, got tangled and stumbled, but that did not stop the demonstration, where there were also minors. In addition, they were forcing the bull to move by pulling its tail.

“We cannot allow such mistreatment to happen again and again in our cities.”

Bullfights mainly take place in large amphitheater-type arenas. Tens of thousands of bulls die each year in the ring as daring matadors tease and cajole the animals while trying to avoid being trampled or injured by their horns.

In 2010, the Catalan government voted to ban the deadly sport in the northeastern region, but in 2016 Spain’s highest court overturned the decision, ruling that it was part of Spain’s cultural heritage.

Bullfighting also has a long and horrific history of loss of life; It is estimated that more than 530 professional matadors have died from injuries sustained in the ring over the past 300 years.