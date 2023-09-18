Lily James shows off her abs in stylish fall look as she and stylish boyfriend Billie Piper lead the star-studded arrivals at the Erdem show during LFW

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Lily James oozed autumnal chic as she and Billie Piper led the star arrivals at Erdem’s catwalk show during London Fashion Week on Sunday.

The two friends were joined by fellow stars including Ashley Graham and Daisy Lowe as they took a front row seat at the fashion launch.

Actress Lily, 34, showed off her trendy sense of style as she arrived at the show in a black ruffled skirt, showing off a glimpse of her toned torso.

She looked nothing short of sensational in the black embellished sweater and added frame to her height with a high heel with ribbons.

Lily showed off her washboard abs in the cropped sweatshirt and smiled for the cameras at the star-studded event.

Meanwhile, actress Billie, 40, looked incredibly beautiful in a long black overcoat and opted for a casual black patent shoe.

Her ensemble featured sparkling beading on the collar of the jacket and she added a pop of color with a red lip.

Billie stunned in the stylish attire and adorned a huge black handbag as she posed next to Lily.

Elsewhere at the event, 35-year-old Ashley Graham stole the show in a huge green and black floral dress.

The model showed off her toned shoulders and twirled for the cameras before heading to the fashion show.

Her flowy ensemble featured multi-colored flowers on the dress, which looked effortlessly stylish.

British icon Anna Wintour, 73, made a stylish appearance after her incredible appearance at Vogue World earlier this week.

The Vogue editor wore her classic black sunglasses and a sophisticated red blazer for the event.

Charity Wakefield, 42, looked chic in a navy blue midi dress with peplum sleeves and created a storm for the cameras.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw made a stylish arrival in a sparkling pink dress with a mesh ribbon down the side of the ensemble.

The British actress, 40, showed off her slim physique in the plunging neckline dress.

Elsewhere, Karen Elson hit the star-studded catwalk in a floral skater dress.

The model, 44, looked chic in the plunging dress and wore a pair of black diamond heels.

Daisy Lowe looked exceptionally glamorous in a green and black skater dress, showing off her ample cleavage in the busty garment.

The model, 34, stole the show in a corset-style dress that cinched around her waist to show off her petite figure.