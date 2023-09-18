Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Plumber Finds Fetus Inside Pipe After Residents Complain of Drainage Issues At Houston Apartment Complex

    HOUSTON, Texas – A plumber made a grim discovery when he saw a fetus in a pipe at a Texas apartment complex.

    The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the situation on Monday, according to a local report by KPRC.

    Residents living at the Glen Cove Apartments had made complaints about drainage issues since Friday. While a plumber was addressing the building’s plumbing problems, he made the disturbing find when he opened a pipe and uncovered the fetal remains.

    Authorities say the fetus was in its early developmental stages.

    According to KHOU, a woman residing in the building was observed being transported away in an ambulance. While an investigation is underway, detectives suspect that the fetus may be connected to a miscarriage. As of the latest update, no charges have been filed.

    Authorities are aware of the parents’ identity but have chosen not to release it at this time.

