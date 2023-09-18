Irish Grinstead died at 43: the death of the singer confirmed by her sister and member of the group 702: “She had a long battle and she is finally at peace”

Irish’s cause of death has not yet been revealed

In December 2022, the girl group shared that the Irish would be taking “medical leave due to serious medical issues.”

The singer’s twin sister, Orish Grinstead, died of kidney failure in 2008 at the age of 27.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Irish Grinstead, lead singer of ’90s R&B group 702, has died at the age of 43.

Her sister and bandmate 702, LeMisha Grinstead, shared the sad news with fans via an Instagram post on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce to you that my beautiful sister and friend died this evening. She fought a long battle and is finally at peace,” she wrote under a photo of the singer .

“That girl was as bright as the stars!” She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also on the inside. Sharing the stage with her was a joy that I will cherish for the rest of my life!’

“We, the family, ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we mourn an exceptional loss to our family. Love always, Misha.

Latest: Irish Grinstead, lead singer of popular ’90s R&B group 702, dies at 43; She is seen performing in Atlanta, Georgia in 2018.

Sad news: Her sister and 702 band member LeMisha Grinstead shared the sad news with fans via an Instagram post on Saturday.

Irish’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

In December 2022, the girl group shared via Instagram that the Irish would be taking “medical leave due to serious medical issues” ahead of their upcoming performances.

The singer’s twin sister, Orish Grinstead, died of kidney failure in 2008 at the age of 27.

Grinstead was born June 2, 1980.

702 debuted in 1996 with their album No Doubt.

The group is named after the area code of their hometown, Las Vegas.

The group originally consisted of the Grinstead sisters and Kameelah Williams.

Their single Steelo, featuring Missy Elliott, became the theme song for Nickelodeon’s Cousin Skeeter.

Unknown: Irish’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. In December 2022, the girl group shared via Instagram that the Irish would be taking “medical leave due to serious medical issues” before their upcoming performances; Irishman photographed in 1997

Girl power: 702 people made up of the Grinstead sisters and Kameelah Williams; (L to R) Irish women, Meelah Williams and LaMisha Grinstead photographed in 2019

Hits: 702 – named after the area code of their hometown, Las Vegas – debuted in 1996 with their album No Doubt; In the photo 1999

Success: 702’s songs have been featured in films, including Little Stuart and Good Burger. The girl group has been nominated for an American Music Award, a BET Award as well as several Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards; In the photo 1999

They followed their debut album in 1999, with a self-titled album which spawned their hit Where My Girls At.

After releasing their last album Star in 2003, the group broke up in 2006 and took an 11-year hiatus.

702’s songs have been featured in films such as Little Stuart and Good Burger.

The girl group has been nominated for an American Music Award, a BET Award as well as several Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.