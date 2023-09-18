Adele fuels marriage speculation as she calls Rich Paul her ‘HUSBUS’ during Las Vegas concert

<!–

Adele casually referred to Rich Paul as her husband during her Las Vegas concert on Saturday night, sparking speculation that the two tied the knot.

A woman in the audience shouted “Will you marry me” at the Rumor Has It singer, 35, during the show, as seen in a TikTok clip.

‘You can’t marry me. “I’m straight, honey, and my husband is here tonight,” Adele replied.

The fan replied, “Can you try?” and Adele clapped back: ‘No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rijk. You’re crazy, leave me alone.

Adele and the sports agent, 41, have been in a relationship for two years. They made their relationship public in July 2021 when they sat courtside together at an NBA game.

The Grammy winner has been wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger for about a year.

When asked about it in the past, she noted that it wasn’t an engagement ring, she just likes luxury jewelry.

She met LeBron James’ agent on the dance floor at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

She has often praised her boyfriend and during an interview called their relationship the easiest she has ever had Rolling stone.

‘He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s incredible to see him do what he does,” she said of Paul CBS in 2021.

‘It’s just timing. But it would be interesting to see what my reaction in general is to everything that hurts me now that I feel so safe in myself, and I talk outside of romance too.”

Last month, during her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, the Skyfall singer revealed she would like to have another child.

Adele has a 10-year-old son, Angelo, from her three-year marriage to Simon Konecki.

She told the audience that she was “ready to be a mother again soon.”

“I really want to be a mother again soon,” Adele said during a sweet conversation with an audience member.

The I Drink Wine singer then admitted that she was writing ‘lists’ of names.

“So every time I see a name I like, I write it down on my phone.”