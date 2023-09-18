Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad: Joselu nets winner as Carlo Ancelotti’s side come from behind to return to the top of LaLiga

<!–

Real Madrid were forced to come back and maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season.

Ander Barrenetxea scored for Real Sociedad inside the first five minutes and the visitors held off their opponents until half-time, but Federico Valcerde equalized just after the break.

Spaniard Joselu scored on the hour mark to secure victory for the hosts, who remain top of the table with two points.

Full report to follow.

