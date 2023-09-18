Villawood stabbing: Man hospitalised after knifing in Sydney’s west

Man stabbed in Sydney

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed early in the morning in Sydney’s west.

The man was stabbed on Gundaroo Street in Villawood just before 5.30am on Monday.

Emergency services treated the victim at the scene before taking him to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.

More soon