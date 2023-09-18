Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    News

    Villawood stabbing: Man hospitalised after knifing in Sydney’s west

    By

    Sep 18, 2023
    Villawood stabbing: Man hospitalised after knifing in Sydney’s west

    Villawood stabbing: Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sydney’s west

    Man stabbed in Sydney
    He was rushed to hospital

    By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 6:09 p.m. EDT, September 17, 2023 | Update: 6:10 p.m. EDT, September 17, 2023

    A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed early in the morning in Sydney’s west.

    The man was stabbed on Gundaroo Street in Villawood just before 5.30am on Monday.

    Emergency services treated the victim at the scene before taking him to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.

    More soon

