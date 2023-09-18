Paul Hollywood, 57, ‘is getting married this week to his girlfriend Melissa Spalding, 39, at the same resort where he married his ex-wife’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Paul Hollywood was set to marry his girlfriend Melissa Spalding this week at the same resort where he married his ex-wife.

The British star, 57, has been dating the pub owner, 39, for the past three years and is said to have quietly proposed in 2022.

The couple were pictured soaking up the sun and relaxing on a beach near the five-star resort with their loved ones.

Paul donned bright orange swimming trunks as he ran into the sea to cool off.

Sources said The sun Paul and Melissa are expecting 75 guests, including famous friends such as fellow show judge Prue Leith.

Wedding: Paul Hollywood was set to marry his girlfriend Melissa Spalding this week at the same resort where he married his ex-wife

They said: ‘People find it strange that he is getting married here because he has so many memories of his first wife associated with the hotel.

‘He is treated like royalty by the owners, but what should Melissa think?

‘She is following in the same footsteps where he had another woman on his arm.

‘He says publicly how valuable the memories are to him in the Anassa. But they’re all different women.’

The TV star was married to his ex-wife Alexandra for 19 years, but they announced their divorce in 2017. Their relationship ended due to cheating allegations.

After their split, Paul went public with his romance with Summer Monteys-Fullam, 26, but they subsequently announced their split in 2019.

Sources close to the couple told The Sun: ‘Paul proposed a few months ago but they have been keeping it very quiet since then.

‘It was only in the last month that she started wearing her engagement ring in public and sharing their news with friends.

“There are no wedding plans yet.”

Split: The TV star was married to his ex-wife Alexandra for 19 years, but they announced their divorce in 2017. Their relationship ended due to cheating allegations

Insiders suggested that Paul proposed to Melissa at Easter earlier this year, but she has only just started wearing her engagement ring publicly.

Last year it was revealed that Paul was living with his new girlfriend in the country house he bought with his former lover Summer.

Melissa moved into Paul’s 18th century farmhouse after the owners of The Checkers Inn in Smarden, Kent, where she lived, put it up for sale.

Friends previously spoke about how the couple said they were ‘madly in love’.

“Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together during lockdown,” a friend said. ‘They had drinks together and stayed at his house. Now she’s there for good. They are very happy, although it must be a bit strange considering it was bought for the summer.’

The baker and Melissa at The Checkers Inn, where he was a regular.

They confirmed their relationship in December 2019 after previously denying they had sparked a romance.

The TV judge had repeatedly denied he was enjoying a romance after their friendship was revealed in August 2019 following his split from Summer.

But after the couple spent Christmas Day in the pub, a spokesperson for Paul told Mail On Sunday: ‘They are very happy together.’

GBBO: Sources told The Sun that Paul and Melissa are expecting 75 guests, including famous friends such as fellow show judge Prue Leith (Paul pictured with his Great British Bake Off co-stars)

It is understood the couple went on a mini-vacation shortly after Christmas of the same year.

A source close to the couple said: ‘Melissa was pouring pints and cleaning tables on Christmas Day so they didn’t get to spend much time together but they are now gone.’

In November 2019, the pair were spotted holding hands by the pool of the five-star Annabelle Hotel in Paphos, Cyprus, where he also met and married his estranged wife Alex.

Melissa used Paul’s login details to help her judge a bake sale at the pub.

In a screenshot of the cafe owner’s Facebook obtained by The Sun, her message read: ‘Who will be our Smarden star baker?’

‘Paul Hollywood will judge your delicious cakes in a ‘winner takes all’ competition.’

At the time, Paul was settling his divorce and fighting for his wife Alex’s £10million fortune outside court.

The TV baker’s ex-girlfriend Summer also revealed she had taken her former flame to court for £4,000 over her two horse shelters, which were built at his £800,000 farmhouse in Kent earlier this year.

For example: While the TV baker’s ex-girlfriend, Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24, revealed she took her former flame to court for £4,000 over her two horse shelters, built at his £800,000 farm in Kent earlier this year

Summer claimed she had ‘no alternative’ but to take legal action against the Bake Off judge, four months after they ended their two-year relationship.

She told MailOnline: ‘All I ever wanted was to get back what is rightfully mine: stuff I bought with my own savings… he is punishing my horses with his grudge.’

The social media influencer bought the first stable when she moved her horses to his Grade II listed home in January, and built the second for her pregnant mare in March.

“I am incredibly disappointed that I had to take this course of action against Paul,” she said. ‘Dealing with Paul is a nightmare; everything is done through his lawyers.’

Paul and Summer split this summer after she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement as requested by the Bake Off star.