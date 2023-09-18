Ukraine’s allies must prepare for a ‘long war,’ NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warns

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns the war will likely be long

Ukraine’s allies must prepare for a “long war” in the country, the NATO chief said.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that neither side was in a position to lay down arms and negotiate a peace deal.

Ukraine continues to make slow progress in its counter-offensive aimed at recovering lost territories, while Russia yesterday continued talks on military cooperation with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Mr. Stoltenberg said in an interview in Germany: “Most wars last longer than expected when they start.

“So we must prepare for a long war in Ukraine.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a joint press conference with the President of Kosovo at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7.

Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pose for photographers before a joint press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12.

He added: “We all want a quick peace. But at the same time, we must recognize that if President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist.

He said there “is no doubt that Ukraine will eventually join NATO” after the war, “otherwise history could repeat itself.”

As winter approaches, both sides will retreat once the current Ukrainian counter-offensive defeats its primary objective.

Although some strategic progress has been made in recent months, progress has been slower than Ukraine’s allies had hoped. Yesterday, Russia said it had shot down six Ukrainian drones over the Crimean peninsula and one on the outskirts of Moscow.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un ended his six-day visit to Russia yesterday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) shakes hands with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (right) after receiving a gift during their lunch during a visit to the port of Vladivostok on September 17.

The leader, pictured wearing a Russian fur hat, boarded an armored train home after a red carpet ceremony in the far eastern region of Primorye.

His officials said the visit, during which he met Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, would help strengthen “strategic and tactical coordination” between the countries.

North Korea could provide munitions for Moscow’s war against Ukraine in exchange for Russian military technology to advance its nuclear ambitions.