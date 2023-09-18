Frankie Bridge shows off her abs in a black bralette and looks loved up with husband Wayne during her latest 2:22 Ghost Story performance

<!–

Frankie Bridge put on a loving show with her husband Wayne Bridge as he supported her during her final 2:22 Ghost Story performance on Sunday.

The Saturday singer, 34, showed off her washboard abs in a black bralette and gave a glimpse of her ample cleavage.

The Loose Women panellist has trod the boards in the play at London’s Lyric Theater and left in plenty of stylish ensembles.

And for her final performance, Frankie left the theater looking incredibly glamorous in the black suit with jewel embellishments.

She added height to her frame with black patent mules and looked incredibly flawless with a fully bronzed makeup look.

Glam: Frankie Bridge showed off her washboard abs in a black mesh bralette during her final 2:22 Ghost Story performance on Sunday

Proud: The singer on Saturday gave a loving performance with her husband Wayne Bridge, 43, as he proudly supported her during her final performance

The former footballer, 43, was smitten with Frankie as he joined her at the stage door for a photo.

Frankie and Wayne have been married since 2014 and are parents to sons Parker, nine, and seven-year-old Carter.

2:22 A Ghost Story centers on Jaime’s character Jenny, who believes her new house is haunted, but her husband Sam remains skeptical.

In the play, they argue with their first dinner guests – Jenny’s old friend Lauren, played by Frankie, and her new partner Ben – and decide to stay awake until 2:22 a.m. to discover the truth.

The West End thriller relies heavily on what’s known as stunt casting – where a celebrity, often with little or no acting experience, is given a role to sell tickets.

A range of big celebrity names have taken to the stage in the rotating cast, including Cheryl, Lily Allen and Tom Felton.

In April, it was announced that Jaime would take over for Cheryl as Jenny until September 17.

Meanwhile, Frankie has appeared in the play since August, replacing One Tree Hill actress Sophia in the role after she was forced to cut her scheduled stint short following a hospital stay.

Gorgeous: The Loose Women panellist has trod the boards in the play at London’s Lyric Theater and left in plenty of stylish ensembles

Wow: Frankie left the theater looking incredibly glamorous in the black suit with jeweled embellishments

Supporting: Wayne was pictured pushing a suitcase out of the theater after watching Frankie’s final performance

Family: Frankie and Wayne have been married since 2014 and are parents to sons Parker, nine, and seven-year-old Carter

Sophia has been suffering from an illness since she became unwell in June and was flown to the US for medical treatment on the advice of doctors.

Game of Thrones star Ricky Champ plays Ben, while theater star Clifford Samuel also joins the current cast as Sam.