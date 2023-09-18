Biden arrives in New York for the UN Assembly – after Mayor Eric Adams and Hillary Clinton criticized him over the migrant crisis plaguing the Big Apple

The president arrived in the Big Apple via Air Force One on Sunday evening.

He will address world leaders at the United Nations Assembly in New York early next week.

Biden has been heavily criticized for his handling of the city’s migrant crisis

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Joe Biden arrived in New York for the UN Assembly meeting amid a growing cacophony of criticism over his handling of the migrant crisis in the Big Apple.

The president traveled via Air Force One from the White House to New York on Sunday evening, causing a major traffic jam as his motorcade headed from JFK to downtown.

He will address world leaders early next week at the summit, where climate change, poverty and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be high on the agenda.

The city’s Transport Ministry has issued a traffic jam alert with numerous street closures from Monday to Friday due to the conference which will be attended by Ukrainian Vladimir Zelensky.

But the president’s motorcade isn’t the only thing causing chaos on New York’s highways, as the city struggles to cope with an overwhelming number of asylum seekers, with many sleeping in the street while waiting for their treatment.

Joe Biden arrived in New York ahead of the UN Assembly, amid a growing cacophony of criticism over his handling of the migrant crisis in the Big Apple.

New York City is struggling to cope with the surge of migrants each month, and many are sleeping on the streets while waiting to be processed.

As 10,000 refugees continue to flood into the city each month, Mayor Eric Adams (pictured) has warned that the problem now threatens to “destroy” New York City.

Biden may want to avoid his counterparts at City Hall next week, as they continue to criticize him at every opportunity over the handling of the crisis.

As 10,000 refugees flood into New York every month, Mayor Eric Adams has warned that the problem now threatens to “destroy” the city.

He blamed the crisis on a lack of federal support, a “broken” national immigration system and Republicans busing refugees from their own states into the city.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has tossed the humanitarian issue like a hot potato to local officials, blaming them for having “no exit strategy” for treating thousands of people.

Former New York Senator Hillary Clinton also weighed in on the issue, urging Biden to do more to help the beleaguered Big Apple.

Two sources close to Clinton said NBCNew York she agrees with Adams’ assessment of the problem: a lack of help from the White House is to blame.