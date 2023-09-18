Mariah Carey spends quality time with her twins Moroccan and Monroe as she announces her adoption of a pair of cats

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mariah Carey revealed she had adopted a new pair of cats in a post shared to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon.

In her first photo, the 54-year-old artist was seen hugging her new pets, Nacho and Rocky Jr., and spending quality time with her twins, Morocco and Monroe.

The hitmaker, who recently remade a 30-year-old music video, also added a few photos of herself baking pizzas with her daughter before they went swimming.

Carey also wrote a short message in the caption of her post to express that “even though I try, I can’t let go of summer.”

The Fantasy singer kept it relatively casual in a white t-shirt and leopard print pants as she posed with her new cats.

Furry friends: Mariah Carey revealed she had adopted a new pair of cats in a post shared to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon

The Grammy Award-winning artist also wore a pair of fluffy white sandals and accessorized with several jewelry pieces.

Her beautiful blonde hair fell to her chest and matched the color of her pants.

Carey ended up donning a black and pink swimsuit that hugged her curvy figure as she swam with her daughter.

The hitmaker shares Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with her former husband, Nick Cannon, who she first met while working on the set of a music video.

The singer and the comedian, 42, tied the knot in 2008 and waited three years before bringing their children into their lives.

However, the former couple eventually separated and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The media personality has since fathered a total of twelve children with different partners since his divorce from Carey.

A source spoke earlier We weekly and stated that the singer and the comedian had remained on good terms over the years.

Having fun: The hitmaker, who recently remade a 30-year-old music video, also added a few photos of herself baking pizzas with her daughter before they went swimming

Dressed for the occasion: Carey ended up changing into a black and pink swimsuit that hugged her curvy figure as she swam with her daughter

Proud parents: The hitmaker shares Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with her former husband, Nick Cannon, who she first met while working on the set of a music video

Elaborate: A source previously spoke to Us Weekly and stated that the singer and comedian have remained on good terms over the years; they are seen with their children in 2018

The insider stated, “Mariah and Nick are really great co-parents and have a great relationship (and) friendship.”

The source added that the two were “in a good place and supporting each other no matter what.”

They also stated that Cannon did his best to spend time with his two oldest children while growing his family.

“It’s a lot of juggling and he has a lot on his plate, but at the end of the day, family comes first,” they said.