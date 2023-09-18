Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    News

    I Promoted AI for Years and Automated Myself Out of a Job

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , , ,
    I Promoted AI for Years and Automated Myself Out of a Job

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    I had to have known this moment would come. As a technology evangelist, I’d spent years minimizing AI’s potential to destroy jobs. Every paper I wrote about AI and its practical cousin, Robotic Process Automation (RPA)—which uses software robots to accomplish “thinking tasks” like reading emails—boasted that the software would liberate employees from drudgery and enable them “to do more meaningful work,” or words to that effect.

    But now, the very technology that I helped promote has put me out of the job.

    I’ve been evangelizing the business benefits of enterprise technology for more than two decades, first as a marketing executive and more recently as a freelance writer. At IBM, I was known as a “Software Evangelist,” and my work always had me delivering secular sermons about the redemptive potential of the latest computer program or hardware.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Delphi murder twist: Lawyers for suspect Richard Allen say teenagers Liberty German and Abigail Williams were ‘ritually sacrificed’ by members of pagan religion and white nationalist group called ‘Odinism’

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    I’m an American living in London – I’m always amazed by the Easter treats and panel obsession

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Americans are less than 2 weeks away from a federal government shutdown, and Congress still can’t agree on the best way to avoid it

    Sep 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Delphi murder twist: Lawyers for suspect Richard Allen say teenagers Liberty German and Abigail Williams were ‘ritually sacrificed’ by members of pagan religion and white nationalist group called ‘Odinism’

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    I’m an American living in London – I’m always amazed by the Easter treats and panel obsession

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Americans are less than 2 weeks away from a federal government shutdown, and Congress still can’t agree on the best way to avoid it

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Rape and Murder of 9-Year-Old Georgia Girl Solved—After 51 Years

    Sep 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy