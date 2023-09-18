Biden is tenderly led out of the chic and friendly Italian restaurant Il Cantinori by his daughter Ashley after the president shut down part of downtown New York and caused traffic chaos to celebrate his granddaughter Finnegan’s birthday .

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Joe Biden’s arrival in New York caused traffic chaos Sunday evening as he took his family to dinner at a fancy Italian restaurant where Alec Baldwin is a regular.

The president’s Air Force One landed at JFK ahead of the United Nations General Assembly conference early next week, where climate change, poverty and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be top priorities. the agenda.

But his first stop was Il Cantinori in Noho, where he had a meal with his family to celebrate his granddaughter Finnegan’s 23rd birthday.

The president was photographed leaving the restaurant with his daughter Ashley Biden, 42, who held his hand as they were flanked by bodyguards around 8 p.m. Sunday.

First Lady Jill Biden followed them and she waved and smiled at audience members who took out their phones to capture the moment.

Joe Biden arrived in New York ahead of the UN Assembly, amid a growing cacophony of criticism over his handling of the migrant crisis in the Big Apple.

New York City is struggling to cope with the surge of migrants each month, and many are sleeping on the streets while waiting to be processed.

As 10,000 refugees continue to flood into the city each month, Mayor Eric Adams (pictured) has warned that the problem now threatens to “destroy” New York City.

However, after taking advantage of the family affair, Biden may want to avoid his counterparts in town hall next week, as they continue to criticize him at every opportunity over the handling of the migrant crisis.

Around 10,000 refugees flood into New York every month and Mayor Eric Adams has warned the problem now threatens to “destroy” the city.

He blamed the emergency on a lack of federal support, a “broken” national immigration system and Republicans busing refugees from their own states into the city.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has tossed the humanitarian issue like a hot potato to local officials, blaming them for having “no exit strategy” for treating thousands of people.

Former New York Senator Hillary Clinton also weighed in on the issue, urging Biden to do more to help the beleaguered Big Apple.

Two sources close to Clinton said NBCNew York she agrees with Adams’ assessment of the problem: a lack of help from the White House is to blame.

But the president’s focus will be on global issues at the UN summit, including the war in Ukraine, while Zelensky will take center stage.

For the first time in years, Biden will be the only leader of the five powerful countries with veto power at the U.N. Security Council to attend in person.

The president traveled via Air Force One from the White House to New York on Sunday evening, causing a major traffic jam as his motorcade headed from JFK to downtown.

Protesters in New York gather ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, which is scheduled to open in the city on September 19, 2023.

Department of Homeland Security employees blasted the mayor’s office for adopting a “no-exit strategy” for the 10,000 refugees the city welcomes each month.

That sparked private grumbling from developing country diplomats, saying major global players would not listen to their demands, which require billions of dollars to implement.

The conference also comes as a recent U.N. report warned that members are not on track to meet the climate goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of New York on Sunday to call for increased action on climate change ahead of the meeting.

Protesters from about 700 organizations and activist groups carried signs reading “Biden, end fossil fuels” and “I didn’t vote for fires and floods,” after a summer marked by multiple related disasters to climate change.

“We are here to demand that the administration declare a climate emergency,” said Analilia Mejia, director of the activist group Center for Popular Democracy.

“We must wake up and act immediately,” she told AFP.

A UN climate report released this month sets 2025 as the deadline for global greenhouse gas emissions to peak – followed by a sharp decline thereafter – if humanity is to limit global warming in accordance with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

Later Sunday, New York City streets were blocked again, this time by traffic jams, with central highways closed as the presidential motorcade passed.

Motorists were furious about the traffic chaos on Twitter. “F*** the United Nations, New York and crackhead Mayor Adams are creating traffic chaos and a complete gridlock on a Sunday,” fumed a man called Jonathan.

Biden may want to avoid his Town Hall counterparts next week, as they continue to criticize him at every opportunity over the handling of the refugee crisis.

Motorists were furious about the traffic chaos on Twitter. “F*** the United Nations, New York and crackhead Mayor Adams are creating traffic chaos and a complete gridlock on a Sunday,” fumed a man called Jonathan.

“They block streets, bridges and tunnels while they escort, use expressways and lay out the red carpet for outsiders with a police note “use public transport” to you, peasants.”

Another man wondered how much additional pollution closing streets would cause before the climate-focused summit.

“Maybe he should have taken the sky train from JFK,” he said.

“F*** YOU to the UN in New York for DESTROYING traffic along 1st Street and taking a 40 minute bus ride for almost two hours,” said one frustrated passenger.