Zelensky says Putin could cause WW3 if US does not continue support for Ukraine after already plowing $70bn into nation

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes World War III could become a reality if the United States does not continue to support Ukraine, having already contributed about $70 billion to the effort.

Speaking on 60 minutes On Sunday evening, Zelensky compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.

“The whole world (must) decide whether we want to stop Putin or whether we want to trigger the start of a world war. We cannot change Putin. Russian society has (lost) the respect of the world,” Zelensky said.

“They elected him and re-elected him and raised a second Hitler. They did that. We can’t turn back time. But we can stop it here.

Zelensky is expected at the White House and Capitol this week as he travels to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly.

The Ukrainian president made a wartime visit to Washington in December 2022 and delivered an impassioned speech to a joint meeting of Congress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes World War III could become a reality if the United States does not maintain its support for Ukraine.

Zelensky is expected to visit the White House and Capitol during his visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly this week. He is photographed there in December

At the time, it was his first known trip outside his country since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

He is expected to plead for continued U.S. support for his war-torn country.

“We defend the values ​​of the whole world. And it is the Ukrainians who pay the highest price. We are really fighting for our freedom, we are dying. We are not fiction, we are not a book. We are fighting for real against a nuclear state that threatens to destroy the world,” Zelensky said. CBS News.

“If Ukraine falls, what will happen in ten years? Think about it. If (the Russians) reach Poland, what will be the next step? A third world war? He asked.

“If Ukraine falls, what will happen in ten years? Think about it. If (the Russians) reach Poland, what will be the next step? A third world war? » asked Zelensky.

The United States has already contributed about $70 billion, with Congress now divided on whether to dedicate more money to the war effort. Joe Biden marched with Zelensky last December

This time, however, Congress is increasingly divided on the issue of providing additional funds to Ukraine as the war enters its second year.

Biden requested a package of $13.1 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8.5 billion in humanitarian support. It also includes $2.3 billion for financing and to catalyze donors through the World Bank.

But conservative Republican lawmakers have pushed for broad cuts in federal spending and some of those allied with Donald Trump, the former president, are specifically seeking to stop the money flowing to Ukraine.

Noting the $70 billion the United States has already sent to Ukraine, Zelensky was asked if he expected this level of support to continue.

“The United States of America supports Ukraine financially and I am grateful for that,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky stressed that he did not receive military aid quickly enough, but he is grateful for President Biden’s support.

Zelensky compared Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, to Adolf Hitler. Putin meets with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, left, last week

Hitler is seen with his bodyguards in 1931 during a Nazi party meeting in Bad Harzburg

“I just think they’re not just supporting Ukraine. If Ukraine falls, Putin will surely go further. What will the United States of America do when Putin reaches the Baltic States? When he reaches the Polish border? He will be. That’s a lot of money. We have a lot of gratitude. What else should Ukraine do so that everyone can appreciate our immense gratitude? We are dying in this war.

When asked how much more money Ukraine would need, Zelensky was unable to specify a number.

“I don’t have an answer,” Zelensky said, emphasizing that Putin will continue to threaten the possibility of nuclear war fueling instability in the United States and Europe.

“I think he will continue to threaten,” Zelensky said. “He is waiting for the United States to become less stable. He believes this will happen in the US elections. He will seek instability in Europe and the United States of America. He will use the risk of using nuclear weapons to fuel this (instability). He will continue to threaten.

During his interview on Sunday evening, Zelensky admitted slow progress in the Ukrainian counteroffensive, but insisted that Ukrainian troops were advancing steadily, with around 40,000 shells fired per day by Ukrainian troops.

“It’s a difficult situation. I will be completely honest with you. We have the initiative. It’s a plus. We stopped the Russian offensive and moved to a counter-offensive. And despite that, it’s not very fast. It is important that we move forward every day and liberate territory.

“We must liberate our territory as much as possible and move forward, even if it is less than (half a mile or) a hundred (meters), we must do it,” Zelensky continued. “We must not give Putin a break.”

Zelensky was asked what he thought Putin was trying to accomplish by killing civilians in the country.

‘To break (us). And by choosing civilian targets, Putin wanted to achieve exactly this goal: to break (us). This person who got his way with such bloody actions, with everything he said, cannot be trusted. There is no trust in such a person because he has not been a human being for a long time,” Zelensky said.