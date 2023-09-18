Moment Formula One great Martin Brundle snubs Aussie star Oscar Piastri just before the Singapore Grand Prix

Piastri had an unforgettable race in Singapore

Gained 10 places to finish seventh

Was hidden by F1’s leading commentator

A top F1 journalist-turned-journalist has been branded ‘rude’ and ‘disrespectful’ after whitewashing Australian Oscar Piastri at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Sky Sports personality Martin Brundle sparked the ire of Australian racing fans after he began interviewing Piastri before suddenly focusing his attention elsewhere.

“Oscar, bad luck in qualifying, you have work to do in the race,” Brundle began.

“Yes, we’ll do our best and see if we can…” Piastri replied before Brundle completely ignored him to try and catch the attention of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

“Esteban, Esteban… happy birthday,” Brundle shouted.

As Brundle shouted, Piastri walked away, leaving the commentator with no one to interview.

Brundle interrupted Piastri mid-sentence to try to catch the attention of another F1 driver just before the start of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Many F1 fans felt Piastri deserved more respect after Brundle brushed him off to take another driver to interview instead.

Fans have said the Sky Sports personality should show more respect to the drivers he tries to interview.

“If Brundle asks someone a question, he should at least have the decency to listen to the answer before trying to talk to anyone else,” one posted on social media .

“He was so disrespectful,” said another.

“Martin Brundle has lost all professionalism. I’m glad Oscar is gone and I hope he clears Brundle in the future,” said another.

“I don’t want to hear Brundle complain anymore when celebrities ignore him,” another posted.

This is also not the first time Brundle has raised the ire of drivers and their crews this F1 season.

The Sky Sports commentator was forced to apologize at the Monaco Grand Prix after a member of Red Bull staff blocked his access to team principal Christian Horner for an interview.

As Brundle persisted, the staffer then said live on air: “No, no, uh. I’m gonna get into this fucking shit, man.

Despite this setback, Piastri had an unforgettable race on his debut in Singapore, moving up 10 places in the standings.

The young Australian driver has given a glimpse of what’s in store for McLaren after finishing seventh in Singapore.

And Brundle also got a taste of his own medicine at the British Grand Prix when he tried to secure an interview with model and actress Cara Delevingne.

He asked Delevingne: “Can we have a quick chat?” Sky F1. The agreement is that everyone must speak.

Delevingne replied: “I don’t hear anything. I am really sorry.’

Brundle’s snub could do little to take the shine off a huge run from Piastri on debut in Singapore where he rose from 17th to gain ten positions and finish seventh.

‘P7. Not a bad night’s work! Obviously our pace was good and I feel like I took advantage of what was happening around me after a good first lap. Overall, I’m pretty happy with it. I don’t think there’s much left on the table,” he said.