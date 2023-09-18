Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Drugs, Boobs, and Bunnies: Porn Star Tasha Reign Tells All

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Courtesy Tasha Reign/Getty

    The below is an excerpt from Tasha Reign’s new memoir, ‘From Princess To Porn Star: A Real-Life Cinderella Story.’

    I awoke in a drugged-up stupor, with double D–size breasts and a perfect little nose, though I couldn’t see either due to the white bandages that covered my swollen body and bruised face.

    I was recovering at the W Hotel in chic-as-fuck West Beverly Hills, California, a luxurious hotel in a cute college town, right next to Hugh Hefner’s old mansion and adjacent to my university at the time, UCLA. I was twenty-one years old, my father had just died, and I had spent over $20,000 of his life insurance money on plastic surgery.

