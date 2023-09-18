Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    South Korea’s ‘Moving’ Is Finally a Superhero TV Series Worth Watching

    How do you learn to fly? It’s a question many superhero films and series have tried to answer, from the stuttering lift-offs of Man of Steel to the sudden vertical revelation of Neo at the end of The Matrix. In the deluge of diminishing returns that superhero media has become, adding another show to the mix that attempts its own answer might feel like too much.

    Hulu’s big-budget South Korean superhero drama, Moving, however, is making waves for all the right reasons. (In the 65 other countries where the show is available, it streams on Disney+.) With a take on superpowers that feels fresh, heartfelt, and keeps the weepy among us persistently dehydrated with how adorable it is.

    Based on webtoon of the same name by Kang Full—who also penned the screenplay—Moving’s first seven episodes follow Kim Bong-seok (Lee Jung-ha), the sweetest boy in the world who floats when he’s happy, and his mother Mi-hyun (Han Hyo-joo) as they try to keep his ability under wraps. Superpowers may be the pinnacle of nerd wish-fulfillment over here, but in Moving they’re just one more thing for a parent to worry about.

