Shannen Doherty gets emotional and tears up as fans give her a standing ovation during Beverly Hills, 90210 panel at 90s Con… amid ongoing treatments for stage four breast cancer

Some of the original stars of the wildly popular teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210 took a walk down memory lane when they reunited for ’90s Con In Tampa, Florida this weekend.

Shannen DohertyTori Spelling, Jason Priestly, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris were all in attendance, sharing their past experiences on the hit show, which always goes down well with fans.

But it would be the shift to more contemporary times that produced perhaps the most heartwarming moment of the event, which came in the form of a standing ovation.

“Thank you so much,” an emotional Doherty, who has stage four breast cancer, told the crowd as tears streamed down her face. “You guys know how much I love to cry all the time,” she joked. ‘And I do too, it seems. So thank you,” said People.

The audience stood for the ovation as the actress, who played Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990-1994) and in the reboot BH90210 (2019), discussed her “fight for my life every day” since she was given her breast. cancer diagnosis in 2015.

only the late Luke Perry, who died in March 2019 at the age of 52, was missing from the reunion of the main cast members

The panel discussed the hit series and answered fan questions at 90s Con, which was hosted by People Editor-in-Chief Breanne L. Helman.

At one point, while Doherty was discussing the initial impact Beverly Hills, 90210 had on her life, the actress recalled how she “paid off some of my dad’s hospital bills” as her first major splurge on 90210 earnings.

Ultimately, John Doherty Jr. died. in 2010 at the age of 66 after a series of health problems, including a stroke.

While mourning his loss, the actress called her father the “greatest man in the world; in a statement released through her publicist, which was obtained by CBS News. “I love him with every inch of my being and can’t imagine life without him.”

The ’90s Con reunion comes three months after Doherty went public and announced that the cancer had spread to her brain in an Instagram post that included a video of her undergoing radiation therapy.

With the fear of the unknown clearly visible on her face, Doherty begins to shed tears as the camera focuses on her face as she lies back during radiation therapy.

The Charmed alum was first diagnosed with breast cancer, with multiple tumors present in 2015. In May 2016, the Charmed alum underwent a single mastectomy. This was followed by chemotherapy treatments and radiotherapy, as the cancer was more advanced than previously thought.

In 2017, Doherty announced that her cancer was in remission.

But in February 2020, she revealed that the cancer had returned the year before and she was now in stage four.

“On January 5th my CT scan showed Mets in my brain,” Doherty captioned the June clip. ‘Yesterday’s video showed you being fitted for the mask, which you wear during the radiation treatment of your brain. The first irradiation took place on January 12.’

She added: “My fear is clear. I’m extremely claustrophobic and had a lot going on in my life,” before revealing how she’s been able to take comfort from the amazing doctors and technicians at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Doherty subsequently had a tumor removed from her head after the CT scan found the cancer cells had spread from their original site to the brain.

“I’m in a fight for my life, which I deal with every day,” Doherty said, before clarifying, “I think I’m really great.”

In another major life change, the Memphis, Tennessee native also dealt with divorce from husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko, in April after 11 years of marriage.

He was by her side even before her first cancer diagnosis and was often seen in images posted to her social media platforms as she gave updates on her health.

She has also had the support of her good friend Chris Cortazzo, who is featured in some of her Instagram posts about her health updates.

Considered one of the definitive television shows of the ’90s, Doherty starred in the first four seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–1994). The series continued without her for six more seasons until 2000.

She was also among the original cast that returned for the reboot BH90210, which ultimately lasted one season with six episodes.