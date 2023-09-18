Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    MAFS shock as Dr Trisha Stratford dies with 'heartbroken' co-star paying tribute to the reality TV relationship expert

    Published: 11:51 p.m. EDT, September 17, 2023 | Update: 11:55 p.m. EDT, September 17, 2023

    Dr Trisha Stratford has died, a heartbroken former co-star has revealed.

    The Married at First Sight relationship expert was 72 when she died.

    John Aiken took to social media to announce the news, posting “I am heartbroken and devastated by the passing of my friend and dear colleague Trisha.”

    Dr Trisha Stratford has died, a heartbroken former co-star has revealed. On the picture

