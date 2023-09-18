MAFS shock as Dr Trisha Stratford dies with ‘heartbroken’ co-star paying tribute to the reality TV relationship expert

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
MAFS shocked as Dr Trisha Stratford dies with heartbroken co-star paying tribute to reality TV relationship expert
Dr Trisha Stratford has died, a heartbroken former co-star has revealed.
The Married at First Sight relationship expert was 72 when she died.
John Aiken took to social media to announce the news, posting “I am heartbroken and devastated by the passing of my friend and dear colleague Trisha.”
