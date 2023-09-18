Kim Jong Un’s hot Russian summer included a trip to see a walrus show, a ballet date, and a farewell gift of exploding drones

Kim Jong Un and a walrus (not the one he saw in Russia).

Vladimir Smirnov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; Paul A. Souders via Getty Images

Kim Jong Un’s six-day trip to Russia wasn’t all about work.Kim was treated to a walrus show and ballet performance during his visit. He was also gifted a set of explosive drones as a farewell gift.

All work and no play makes Kim Jong Un a dull boy.

The North Korean leader’s six-day visit to Russia saw the country rolling out the red carpet for him, with Russian officials treating Kim to a walrus show and a ballet performance.

Kim’s visit began on September 12, when he arrived in Russia with his armor-plated luxury train. The trip took place amid reports that Russia is seeking munitions supplies from North Korea to fuel its war with Ukraine.

Kim met Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny cosmodrome on Wednesday, according to Russian state-run media TASS. According to TASS, their meeting lasted for more than five hours.

While the bulk of Kim’s visit was spent touring various military sites, Kim did have his fair share of fun while in Russia.

On Saturday, Kim watched Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Sleeping Beauty,” per TASS.

Then on Sunday, he headed to the Primorsky Aquarium to watch a performance starring a walrus, and featuring other marine animals like beluga whales and bottlenose dolphins, per TASS.

Kim Jong Un (fourth right in front row) watching a walrus performance at Primorsky Aquarium in Vladivostok, Russia.

Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

Kim was visibly thrilled by the performance, according to a photograph distributed by the Korean Central News Agency, a North Korean state media outlet.

Upon his departure, Kim was gifted a bulletproof vest by the governor of the far eastern Russian region of Primorye. This piece of body armor is “much lighter than its known analogs,” with “protection zones for the chest, shoulders, throat and groin,” per TASS.

Besides the body armor, TASS reported that Kim was also gifted a set of five kamikaze drones and a Geranium-25 aircraft-type reconnaissance drone. In addition, Kim was presented with a special set of clothing that the Russians say appears invisible on thermal imaging systems.

Kim concluded his visit on Sunday when he headed back to Pyongyang by train, per TASS.

Although Kim’s visit didn’t result in any bilateral agreements being signed, it was still significant in demonstrating the closing of ranks between two pariah states.

Whilst meeting with Putin on Wednesday, Kim pledged his support for Russia’s “sacred fight” with the West, per Reuters.

“Now Russia has risen to the sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security against the hegemonic forces that oppose Russia,” Kim said in his opening greetings with Putin.

“We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership,” Kim said.

Read the original article on Business Insider