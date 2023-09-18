Twist as bakery slammed by ‘Karen’ customer for her ‘horrible’ birthday cake wins fans with their very honest response

<!–

A bakery gained thousands of fans after a disgruntled customer’s bad review of a birthday cake went viral.

The woman posted a photo of the back of a $100 (aud) skating-themed birthday cake, criticizing business ‘The Whisk Studio’ and warning her friends to ‘avoid’.

But the bakers had no hint of negativity and took a screenshot of the post before sharing it on their own page.

“There is currently a post circulating on social media about a cake we recently made that a customer was not happy with,” one team member wrote.

“Please note that the photo circulating is a photo of the BACK of the cake and is not at all a good representation of the situation. The photo highlights the back of a 2D topper which is unpainted. (This is not a common practice for us).

Bakery staff said they immediately responded to the complaint, but received no response from the “Karen.”

The customer promised that the company would be criticized on social media if they did not issue a refund.

“The cake has been served. And a full refund was demanded, threatening “social media bashing” if this didn’t happen. We felt this was not reasonable and refunded 30%,” they said.

“This now results in negative posts about our business being posted all over social media without providing the full context. This is very detrimental to our small business. We are just two moms who do our best to make every cake exceptional.

They said they were not ashamed of the complaints and took them all seriously.

“We believe we followed the file and delivered what was promised.”

The team’s response to the social media “bashing” was complemented by thousands of new fans.

‘Handled with transparency and class! New follower here in Texas,” one woman wrote.

‘New follower from a very small town in Ohio, USA. Your cakes look fantastic to me. Showing the back of the cake was very childish of them. Looks like this is backfiring on them.

“Looks like I found who will make my two year old’s birthday cake this year,” said another.

Others criticized the woman who filed the complaint.

“Some people don’t want a solution, just a reason to complain. The back to me is not very important. It looks good,” one woman said.

“Looks like she’s the type of woman to save the tags for an event then return the clothes,” said another.

More than a thousand people commented on the company’s post.

An image of the front of the cake was not shared. The bakery is located in South Africa.