Anthony Albanese’s latest Instagram post about The Voice backfires: ‘Help sort cost of living and inflation’

A post promoting the Yes campaign on Anthony Albanese’s Instagram page was flooded with apparent “No” voters, highlighting their opposition to The Voice and asking him to instead work on the soaring Cost of life.

The Prime Minister appeared alongside Noel Pearson at a Yes event at Pocket Park in Summer Hill in Sydney’s inner west on Saturday afternoon.

“Noel Pearson explains that voting yes is an act of optimism and love,” Mr Albanese wrote alongside a series of photos from the event.

“A lovely afternoon spent with him and the local community as he returns to Summer Hill in my electorate.”

But hundreds of No voters commented under the post, highlighting their opposition to Labour’s official Voice to Parliament policy.

The Prime Minister appeared alongside Noel Pearson at a Yes event at Pocket Park in Summer Hill, in Sydney’s inner west, on Saturday afternoon (pictured).

“An undivided country and equality for all Australians is the right and decent thing to do,” one wrote.

“There shouldn’t be different rules for anyone. Vote no.

Many apparent No voters were keen to insist that their position was not racist.

“There is absolutely no shame in voting NO,” one wrote.

Mr Albanese’s post was flooded with unapparent voters (pictured)

However, there were a few Yes supporters scattered among the commentators.

“No racism, no bigotry and no stupidity!” I am proud to have voted NO because it is the right thing to do for Australia.

Another said: “Vote no to division, vote no to racism, vote no to the loss of equality and human rights.

“We are all humans, we are all equal and we should be equal in the eyes of the law.

Mr Albanese reportedly told attendees at the Summer Hill event that Voice was “just an advisory body, nothing scary”.

“They are using your beautiful and good intentions to promote racial division and the culture of victimization. It’s the worst thing you can do for Aboriginal people, the worst thing you can do for non-Aboriginal people, the worst thing you can do for Australia.

Another asked: “Any chance you could march to Parliament and help fix the cost of living and inflation!” ? »

However, among the many No supporters, a few spoke out in favor of the Yes campaign.

“Yes, it’s much more positive and inclusive!”, wrote one of them.

“Two wonderful leaders are here, promoting love, friendship and reconciliation. How can anyone say no to that. Vote YES,” said another.

Mr Albanese reportedly told the crowd at Summer Hill that the Voice aimed to “enable advice to be given by the people directly affected, Aboriginal Australians, to parliament and government on issues that affect their lives”.

“Just an advisory body, nothing scary. There’s nothing you’d be afraid of here,” he said.

“What we know is that until now, with the best of intentions, parliaments have done things for or for Indigenous Australians, not with them.”