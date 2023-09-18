Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    No major damage reported from 4.8 magnitude earthquake near Florence

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck early on Monday near Florence in central Italy, but regional authorities said it did not seem to have caused significant damage.

    The epicentre was just off Marradi, a town about 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) north-east of Florence, at a depth of 8.4 kilometres, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said.

    The quake hit at 0310 GMT and was followed by several aftershocks, INGV said.

    quot;At the moment there are no particularly critical situations following the earthquake with its epicentre in Marradiquot;, Tuscany Governor Eugenio Giani wrote on Facebook, adding that checks on possible structural damages to buildings were ongoing. —-Reuters

    ================R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ariana Grande OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Dalton Gomez – two months after new beau Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Sophie Turner smiles relaxed and shows off HUGE temporary barbed wire tattoo on back as she films drama Joan in Spain amid shock split from Joe Jonas

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Ford and GM workers already make $20 more an hour than Tesla employees. Their union’s demands would double that gap.

    Sep 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ariana Grande OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Dalton Gomez – two months after new beau Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Sophie Turner smiles relaxed and shows off HUGE temporary barbed wire tattoo on back as she films drama Joan in Spain amid shock split from Joe Jonas

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Ford and GM workers already make $20 more an hour than Tesla employees. Their union’s demands would double that gap.

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Lululemon’s Insulated Ripstop Hoodie Is the Perfect Fall Layering Piece

    Sep 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy