No major damage reported from 4.8 magnitude earthquake near Florence

NNA – A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck early on Monday near Florence in central Italy, but regional authorities said it did not seem to have caused significant damage.

The epicentre was just off Marradi, a town about 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) north-east of Florence, at a depth of 8.4 kilometres, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said.

The quake hit at 0310 GMT and was followed by several aftershocks, INGV said.

quot;At the moment there are no particularly critical situations following the earthquake with its epicentre in Marradiquot;, Tuscany Governor Eugenio Giani wrote on Facebook, adding that checks on possible structural damages to buildings were ongoing. —-Reuters

================R.A.H.