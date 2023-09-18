Real Housewives of Sydney premieres on Binge from October 10, as the streaming giant drops a sensational new trailer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Real Housewives of Sydney reboot will be released on streaming giant Binge from October 10.

And a new trailer for the reality series provides plenty of fireworks as season one stars, former model Krissy March and former Miss Australia Nicole O’Neill, join a new cast of society high-flyers.

Based on the preview, fans can expect plenty of glamour, bling and next-level filth as the show takes a look at seven of Sydney’s elite women and their spectacular lifestyles.

The preview features new cast members, including divorced mother and wellness fanatic Caroline Gaultier, as well as entrepreneur and fashionista Dr. Kate Adams.

Also featured are Swiss wellness brand entrepreneur and cancer survivor Sally Obermeder and businesswoman and footy WAG Terry Biviano.

The cast is completed by Victoria Montano, owner of the fashion label of the luxury sports brand Sport Luxe.

The trailer opens with spectacular footage of Sydney’s prestigious eastern suburbs, where the women live.

“I think people have the impression that it (the eastern suburbs) is full of snobs and people who think they are better than other people,” one of the housewives explains.

Then she adds, “…And they’re actually quite precise.”

Other scenes in the trailer show the housewives flirting with a hot service assistant at a high-end event, luxury shopping trips and harborside cocktail parties.

The Real Housewives of Sydney reboot will be released on streaming giant Binge from October 10. And a new trailer for the reality series teases plenty of fireworks Pictured: Former model Krissy March in a scene from the new trailer

For once, Miss Australia Nicole O’Neil, who appeared on Real Housewives of Sydney season one, joins a new cast of society high-flyers for the Binge reboot

Based on the preview, fans can expect plenty of glamour, bling and next-level filth as the show takes a look at seven of Sydney’s elite women and their spectacular lifestyles.

At one point in the trailer, one of the ladies remarks, “People say money doesn’t make you happy, but it does make you a lot better.”

Meanwhile, fans are treated to shots of enormous mansions and one of the housewife’s massive shoe collections.

Still, the preview teases plenty of bitchy banter, as one of the women described their social circle as having “huge egos,” while a cast member is caught on camera asking her friends, “So who are we burning at the stake tonight?”

It comes after Krissy Marsh recently revealed she was reluctant to return to The Real Housewives of Sydney franchise following her controversial appearance on the show in 2017.

“Sydney’s eastern suburbs are full of sobs,” says a cast member in the new trailer

The cast of the Real Housewives of Sydney reboot: Krissy Marsh, Sally Obermeder, Victoria Montano, Terry Biviano, Dr Kate Adams, Nicole O’Neil and Caroline Gaultier

The former model, 51, appeared in the original season on Foxtel before it was canceled after one season.

Speaking to Sydney Confidential last month, Marsh admitted that she initially turned down an offer from Binge to reprise her role, but ultimately changed her mind after speaking with fellow returning castmate Nicole O’Neil.

Marsh teased that viewers can look forward to plenty of friction between the cast, even if producers have promised a show that’s less “nasty” than season one’s infamous antics.

The housewives flirt with a handsome service assistant at an A-list function in the new trailer

One of the women described their social circle as having “huge egos,” while a cast member is caught on camera asking her friends, “So who are we burning at the stake tonight?”

Fans of the original season will remember the controversial moment when housewife Lisa Oldfield ‘shamed’ Marsh live on camera.

During the scandalous scene, Oldfield accused Marsh of being ‘a bloody embarrassment, a slut and a whore’ as members of the public looked on in horror.

Following the shocking incident, Marsh fled to China to prevent the episode from airing.

The Real Housewives of Sydney was canceled in 2017 after just one season, with Foxtel bosses claiming US TV networks had rejected the show because it was ‘too extreme’.