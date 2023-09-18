BUSINESS LIVE: Pendragon to sell UK motor and leasing unit

LIVE

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am Companies with reports and trading updates today include Pendragon, Mondi, Phoenix Group, S4 Capital, Majestic and BP Marsh. Read the Business Live blog from Monday 18 September below.

> If you are using our app or a third-party site, click here to read Business Live