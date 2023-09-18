Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Weather: Little to partly cloudy, steady coastal temperatures

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Tuesday#39;s weather is expected to be little to partly cloudy with no change in coastal temperatures and a slight drop in highland degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

    Coastal temperatures: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

    Mountainous temperatures: 16 to 28 degrees Celsius

    Inland temperatures: 16 to 34 degrees Celsius

    Surface wind: Southwesterly, with speeds gusting between 10 and 25 km/hr

    Visibility: Generally good

    Coastline humidity: 30 to 75%

    Sea: Low waves, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius

    Sunrise: 6:22

    Sunset: 18:43

    =========R.A.H.

