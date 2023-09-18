Weather: Little to partly cloudy, steady coastal temperatures

NNA – Tuesday#39;s weather is expected to be little to partly cloudy with no change in coastal temperatures and a slight drop in highland degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

nbsp;

Coastal temperatures: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 16 to 28 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 16 to 34 degrees Celsius

Surface wind: Southwesterly, with speeds gusting between 10 and 25 km/hr

Visibility: Generally good

Coastline humidity: 30 to 75%

Sea: Low waves, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 6:22

Sunset: 18:43

