Bou Habib holds talks with Irish FM in New York

NNA – Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib began his activities on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York by meeting with his Irish counterpart Micheaacute;l Martin.

The pair stressed the importance of making justice in the case of the killing of UNIFIL#39;s Irish peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney.

Bou Habib hailed the quot;important and constructivequot; role assumed by the UNIFIL#39;s Irish contingent. He also stressed quot;the importance of coordination between the Lebanese government, represented by the army, and the UNIFIL, to ensure the success of its peacekeeping mission and preserve stability and calm in the south, in addition to the regional security.quot;

Bou Habib later participated in a ministerial meeting on the Middle East, at the invitation of Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

