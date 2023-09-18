Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer hold hands as they take their daughter for a walk in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood

<!–

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer were spotted taking their daughter for a walk in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

The 48-year-old producer and the 37-year-old actress lovingly held hands and smiled as they gave their daughter some fresh air.

The musician, whose ex-husband recently welcomed a child of his own, opted for a beige button-up shirt and matching trousers as he spent time with his wife.

Ronson completed his look with a pair of Adidas sneakers and kept his baby daughter, whose name has not yet been made public, in a breast carrier.

Gummer opted for a blue graphic T-shirt and dark pants as she stepped out.

Meryl Streep’s daughter also wore a pair of Adidas sambas and accessorized with several jewelry pieces.

Her vibrant red hair fell to her shoulders and matched the dominant tone of her outfit.

Ronson and Gummer began their relationship in 2020, and they got engaged in May.

The producer was previously married to Josephine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018 and was also previously engaged to Rashida Jones.

The actress previously tied the knot with Tay Strathairn in 2019, although they filed for divorce just over a month after their wedding ceremony.

Ronson and Gummer eventually moved on and married in August 2021.

The producer opened up about his wedding in a post shared to his Instagram account last year, and wrote a heartfelt message to commemorate his first wedding anniversary.

He wrote: ‘When people told me their partner was their best friend, I thought they were spouting trademark nonsense or that they were some strange anomaly of love.’

He concluded by writing that he “just married the most incredible human being alive.”

Gummer publicly announced her pregnancy during W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party, which took place last October.

The producer’s sister, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, confirmed this People that the actress gave birth to a girl last March.

Ronson’s sibling added that the happy couple’s child was completely “stunning.”