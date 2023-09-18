Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    MP Saliba ends parliament sit-in

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , ,

    NNA – MP Najat Aoun Saliba on Monday announced she has decided to end her sit-in in the parliament, which she has been observing since January, alongside MP Melhem Khalaf, in protest against the failure to elect a president of the republic.

    In a statement, MP Saliba explained that her sit-in was aiming to push for ending the presidential vacuum.

    quot;But,quot; she said, quot;we discovered that the House Speaker was refusing to convene the parliament in open sessions to elect a president for many reasons.quot;

    quot;We also discovered the lack of will among the lawmakers to elect a president,quot; she continued.

    quot;We spared no effort in order to break through the presidential vacuum, but to no avail,quot; she said.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Police: Ex-NFL Player Missing, Mother Found Dead By Homicide Near A Creek

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    F-35 Fighter Jet Disappears Over South Carolina — And U.S. Military Wants Your Help Tracking It Down

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Ariana Grande OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Dalton Gomez – two months after new beau Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay

    Sep 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Police: Ex-NFL Player Missing, Mother Found Dead By Homicide Near A Creek

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    F-35 Fighter Jet Disappears Over South Carolina — And U.S. Military Wants Your Help Tracking It Down

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Ariana Grande OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Dalton Gomez – two months after new beau Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Sophie Turner smiles relaxed and shows off HUGE temporary barbed wire tattoo on back as she films drama Joan in Spain amid shock split from Joe Jonas

    Sep 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy