MP Saliba ends parliament sit-in

NNA – MP Najat Aoun Saliba on Monday announced she has decided to end her sit-in in the parliament, which she has been observing since January, alongside MP Melhem Khalaf, in protest against the failure to elect a president of the republic.

In a statement, MP Saliba explained that her sit-in was aiming to push for ending the presidential vacuum.

quot;But,quot; she said, quot;we discovered that the House Speaker was refusing to convene the parliament in open sessions to elect a president for many reasons.quot;

quot;We also discovered the lack of will among the lawmakers to elect a president,quot; she continued.

quot;We spared no effort in order to break through the presidential vacuum, but to no avail,quot; she said.

